After a’special’ detail in Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s dance, BBC Strictly Come Dancing fans were in tears.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing were moved to tears when Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice added a “special” moment to their routine.

Rose wowed the Strictly judges once more when she danced her couple’s choice.

She previously got a flawless 40 for her tango in week six, the earliest the top grade has been given, and a 32 for her samba last week, which was her highest score for a Latin dance so far.

After AJ and Kai’s paso, fans on Strictly Come Dancing voice the identical criticism.

The EastEnders actress, who is deaf, performed with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice to Clean Bandit’s Symphony starring Zara Larsson.

The lights lowered and the music fell silent in the middle of the performance, but Rose and Giovanni continued to dance.

Rose has already intimated that this week’s dance would include an homage to the deaf population.

Fans, on the other hand, were moved to tears, with several describing the event as “really wonderful.”

Maxine wrote on Twitter: “I’m in tears right now. That was extraordinary.” “Rose and Giovanni – that was incredibly special,” Nick remarked. Mike had this to say: “Rose and Giovanni shared a quiet moment. What a powerful statement. Wow.” “I’m crying after Rose and Giovanni’s dance, the silent moment got to me so much And I’m so glad they included it,” Hannah wrote. Alex wrote on Twitter: “That was a stunning dance, and the silent part caught me off guard but was extremely impactful. Congratulations, Rose and Giovanni.” Miss F expressed herself as follows: “Following that, I became emotional. The part where nothing is spoken.” Millie expressed herself as follows: “It’s incredible… I’m speechless. The silence section made me cry. Wow.” Alex wrote on Twitter: “That was fantastic! Especially after the music stopped playing and the dance continued. It’s just right!” “The silent interlude just won the entire series,” Debbie wrote. And Adam said, “The finest part of tonight’s show was when everything fell silent all of a sudden. Wow!”