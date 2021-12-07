After asking to waive his right to a jury trial, a man accused of killing a cop is facing the death penalty.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors are no longer seeking the death sentence after an Indiana man accused of fatally shooting a police officer wanted to forego his right to a jury trial.

Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan responded to a single-car crash incident in 2017. When Allan tried to get him out of his car after it rolled over from the crash, Jason D. Brown allegedly became irritated and shot him 11 times, according to authorities.

Brown asked to relinquish his right to a jury trial, and the prosecution agreed to commute Brown’s sentence to life in prison if the case was heard by a judge rather than a jury. Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner granted Brown’s motion last week.

According to Michael Leffler, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, the decision to drop the death penalty and accept the arrangement with the judge was “decided after talking with Allan’s family.”

Brown’s lawyer, Denise Turner, told the Indianapolis Star that the prosecutor’s office made a mistake in seeking the death penalty in this case. “The facts of the case do not warrant the filing of the death penalty,” she stated.

In February, Stoner is slated to hear the matter. Brown faces a sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted, according to Indianapolis’ WIBC radio.

Both sides are ready for the case to be finished, according to defense attorney Denise Turner of WIBC radio. She believes that having the judge give the verdict rather than a jury will cut the trial time by three or four weeks and eliminate the possibility of a mistrial.

Following the shooting, then-Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced that he would seek the death penalty, calling it a “senseless crime.” Curry died this year, two years after stepping down due to prostate cancer treatment.

Following Allan’s shooting, Brown was shot by two other officers who opened fire on him. He was hospitalized for many days with gunshot wounds to his face, left arm, and right collarbone, according to officials.

Brown's fate will be decided by the judge, who will decide whether or not to convict him of murder and impose a sentence.