After asking a guy to wear a mask, a German official blames social media hatred for the clerk’s death.

The death of a petrol station employee who was killed after ordering a man to wear a face mask was partly blamed on social media “hate” for the government’s COVID-19 laws, according to the Associated Press.

The cashier refused to serve the suspect because he was not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer, according to authorities. He reappeared half an hour later, disguised as a gas station clerk, and fatally shot him. According to officials, the individual informed officers he acted “out of rage” after being turned down earlier.

“It was a cold-blooded murder,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin, adding that the suspect had fled before later returning.

In Germany, face masks are required in stores to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but opponents of face masks and other government measures have expressed their displeasure on social media.

“What is the setting, what are the circumstances in which such a crime might occur?” says the narrator. Spahn was the one who inquired. “The inciting, the hatred, that is displayed on social media has a lot to do with this.”

A 49-year-old German man was arrested on Sunday in the western town of Idar-Oberstein in connection with a fatal gunshot the day before. The man allegedly told officers that he “rejected the measures against the coronavirus.”

Several notable far-right politicians, including senior members of the Alternative for Germany party, were followed by a Twitter account linked to the suspect. The account was last used in October 2019, and its posts express hostility toward immigrants, climate campaigners, and the government.

Some may interpret chants of “Traitors!” heard at anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic as legitimizing violence, according to Spahn.

“Words always become deeds,” he explained.

Germans are being urged to speak up if friends, relatives, or neighbors start propagating pandemic conspiracy theories, according to the health minister.

“Any type of pandemic extremism must be categorically rejected,” he stated.

Spahn’s center-right Christian Democratic Union party has been chastised for airing an election ad starring a prominent member of Germany’s anti-pandemic Querdenken movement. On Sunday, Germany will hold a federal election.

Lars Klingbeil, the general secretary of the center-left Social Democratic Party.