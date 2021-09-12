After asking a client to wear a mask, a bank manager was allegedly assaulted and called a racist slur.

A customer who refused to wear a mask allegedly called a Wells Fargo bank manager a racist epithet and assaulted him after his shift finished.

The manager, who requested anonymity due to worries for his and his family’s safety, told The Tribune that the suspect entered the Wells Fargo branch on Grand Avenue in Grover Beach without a face mask on Sept. 3. A. described the man as being in his late 40s, standing around 5 feet 11 inches tall with an athletic build and bald head.

The bank manager said he “greeted him like any other client” and asked him to wear a mask inside. According to A., the male allegedly refused and “reacted forcefully.”

A. claimed he offered the client one of the additional masks the bank maintains on hand, but the man allegedly became more angry and began rooting through the bank lobby’s cabinets and drawers. The bank manager, a Hispanic Army veteran, warned the man that if he did not stop, he would be obliged to contact the cops.

“Well, you f—-n’ sp–,” the suspect allegedly said. “Come on out.”

Before exiting the bank, the man allegedly said, “I better not catch you outside.”

The suspect appeared in the parking lot at the end of A.’s shift that afternoon, as the manager was attempting to get into his car.

According to A., the suspect grabbed the manager by the back, threw him against a wall, and began “wailing on him.”

The bank manager started to retaliate.

During the fight, A. claimed he reached up and attempted to choke the man.

A manager’s coworker happened to notice what was going on and promptly alerted the authorities.

After then, the suspect attempted to flee. As police approached, the bank manager pursued the man, who managed to scale a nearby fence and flee.

According to A.’s wife, the bank manager received a concussion as well as lacerations to his head, hand, and face as a result of the incident. A. stated that he had reported the incident to the police.

The incident in the Wells Fargo parking lot was reported to the Grover Beach Police Department as a battery and a hate crime. The culprit has yet to be identified by detectives.

“If required, we may broadcast a photo of the suspect on social media if we are unable to positively identify them.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.