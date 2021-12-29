After armed men stormed her house, Kerry Katona was’struggling’ and ‘worried.’

Kerry Katona expressed concern for the safety of her family when her car was stolen this week.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has had a terrible holiday season, since this is the second time in just over 11 days that she has been attacked by thieves.

The 41-year-old from Warrington informed her Instagram followers that she feels afraid in her own house as a result of the crime.

“I’m really afraid about my family and staying here,” she remarked. I want to get out of here.

“Thank you for all of your beautiful messages, but I’m not going to lie, I’m having some difficulties.” My mental health is in bad shape.

“How can this happen to one individual again?”

The entertainer returned to Cheshire earlier this year, but she now “regrets” her decision because she went there 13 years ago when her home was raided by armed masked men.

“One of the reasons I relocated down South was because three masked men stormed into my home with knives, a butcher’s hook, and a sledgehammer while I was holding my infant in my arms,” she added.

Kerry posted a heartbreaking update yesterday, pleading with her fans to phone the cops if they had any information regarding the location of a Mercedes C63S that was stolen from her driveway while her “kids slept.”

“So, they stole Ryan’s car off our drive last night!” she added. C63S Mercedes!” They came to my house! I’m in shambles! Please contact the police if you have any information.” She previously begged for anyone with information to come forward earlier this month after her blue SUV Range Rover, which was packed with Christmas gifts, was stolen while she was out shopping.

Kerry was staying in a hotel at the time, and she claims that CCTV footage of her car being “looked up” has been discovered.