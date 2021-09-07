After April’s bullying twist, Emmerdale fans are upset with Marlon.

As April’s bullying became more severe, Emmerdale viewers were all saying the same thing about Marlon.

April skipped school tonight after receiving more cruel remarks on the internet.

However, she became so agitated that she vomited.

Cathy tried to console April after seeing her in such distress.

April, on the other hand, raced away in tears, telling her to keep away before she become a target as well.

Cathy felt completely guilty after seeing how horrible things had gotten.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t believe April’s father, Marlon, was completely unaware of what was going on.

April was crying in front of her father at one point, and her phone started beeping with texts.

She then puked in the Woolpack’s presence.

Marlon, on the other hand, couldn’t figure out why April was sick, much to the dismay of the audience.

“April is being bullied again,” Ryan tweeted. Marlon, why can’t you figure it out? “Are you that naive?”

“Marlon never changes,” Declan added.

“Your kids are being bullied, Marlon,” Doreen explained, “so why not bully her?”

“Marlon is as thick as two small planks,” Michelle wrote.

Marlon had previously disabled April’s access to social media, which seemed to ease the problem.

However, as soon as summer finished and April returned to the internet, the bullying resumed.

April’s auntie, Cathy, was exposed as the perpetrator of the trolling last month.