After approaching Grizzly Bears in Yellowstone, an Illinois woman is sentenced to prison.

For aggressively approaching grizzly bears during a vacation to Yellowstone National Park, an Illinois lady was sentenced to four days in prison and had to pay more than $2,000 in fines and penalties.

Samantha Dehring, 25, was also sentenced by Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman to one year of unsupervised probation and a one-year ban on returning to Yellowstone, according to the National Park Service. On Wednesday, Dehring, of Carol Stream, Illinois, pled guilty to being within 100 yards of wildlife and photographing it, while prosecutors dismissed a charge of feeding, stroking, taunting, frightening, or purposely disturbing wildlife.

On May 10, a viral video recorded Dehring around 15 feet away from a charging sow grizzly as she snapped the bear and three pups with her phone. Another park visitor, who was parked in a car nearby as the bears approached, filmed the video and posted it to Instagram. Witnesses say Dehring was urged to move back as the bears approached, but she refused until she was charged by the mother bear.

“Yellowstone National Park’s wildlife is truly untamed. The park is not a zoo where animals can be seen in a caged enclosure for safety reasons. They are free to roam in their native habitat and will react appropriately if threatened “In a statement, acting US Attorney Bob Murray said. “It is completely foolish to approach a mother grizzly with cubs. Dehring is a criminal defendant rather than a wounded tourist in this case due to pure chance.”