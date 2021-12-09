After Apple AirPods and laptops were stolen, homes were raided.

Three laptops, Apple AirPods, car keys, house keys, and bank cards were stolen in a burglary, and two guys were apprehended.

The items were reported taken from an address on Jamieson Road in Wavertree on Monday, according to Merseyside Police.

In connection with the crime, police raided homes in Walton, Wavertree, and Kensington yesterday.

Two men from Kensington and Wavertree, aged 50 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They’ve been apprehended and will be questioned by police.

Laptops that had been stolen from Jamieson Road had also been found.

Following the break-in, police claimed they had increased patrols in the Wavertree area.

“Being a victim of burglary can have a profound effect on the lives of victims, from the shock and anxiety felt when someone enters your house, to the inconvenience of losing possessions, to the frequently severe long-term psychological repercussions,” Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said.

“The arrests made yesterday demonstrate that when burglary occurs in our neighborhoods, we will do everything possible to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

“Our investigations into the incident on Jamieson Road are still ongoing, so please contact us if you were in the area on Monday evening and observed anything or anyone suspicious.” The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“I’d also like to take this occasion to warn citizens that there are a few basic things they can do to make life as tough for potential burglars as possible.”

“We’ve lately observed opportunist burglars in the Wavertree area, particularly in properties of multiple occupancy, test hundreds of handles on doors and windows in a street trying to find at least one that unlocks quickly – make sure yours isn’t one of them.”

“When you leave the house, remember to lock the door and, if your door has that feature, to both push the handle up and turn the key as you lock the door.”

“Don’t showcase your possessions to crooks — keep laptops and other valuables hidden, register your equipment, and back up any work saved on them.”

