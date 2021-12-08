After appearing in a drag queen show, Rev. Craig Duke claims he was ‘bullied out’ of church.

After participating on HBO’s drag queen show “We’re Here,” Reverend Craig Duke of Newburgh United Methodist Church claims he was “bullied out” of church.

“You have put NUMC under the bus to promote a minority of persons,” one congregation member wrote to Duke, 62, after seeing him on the show in mid-November. According to Duke, Satan must be happy with the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

Duke, a Methodist pastor for thirty years, had assumed that the majority of the 400-member church shared his views on inclusivity, as he had developed a reputation as an LGBTQ supporter.

He told the Associated Press, “It was a matter of sadness, despair, and heartbreak on my part… understanding I was losing the ability to lead.”

The email attacks “felt extremely personal” to him, he added, and he was worried about his mental health.

Despite the fact that Duke had no option under United Methodist Church protocol, regional superintendent Mitch Gieselman made it apparent to him that he needed to quit.

Duke was invited to appear in the “We’re Here” show, in which three well-known drag performers travel to small towns across the United States and recruit locals to join them as drag queens. Duke accepted in part to show his support for Tiffany, his 23-year-old pansexual daughter.

Duke’s appearance in the episode was taped in July and aired on November 8. He appears in a frock, high-heeled boots, a pink wig, and excessive make-up in one scene.

Several members of the congregation claimed that Duke failed to notify them of his decision before the episode aired, which featured sequences shot at the church.

In August, Duke apologized to the congregation, stating he was sorry his leadership’s trust had been shattered, but defended himself by saying, “I was willing and excited to share God’s love with the LGBTQ community on a national basis.”

On November 26, Gieselman wrote to the NUMC congregation, saying that Duke “is being relieved of his pastoral duties,” after hearing from the pastor’s critics and supporters.

Duke claimed he and his wife will be permitted to stay in the NUMC parsonage for the next three months while he pays a 40% fine.