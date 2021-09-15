After Antony Blinken’s Taiwan remarks, the US says there will be no changes to its “One China” policy.

After Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to boost Taiwan’s diplomatic standing by referring to the island as a country earlier this week, a US official informed This website that the US’ “One China” policy remains intact.

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said the people of Ukraine and Taiwan were “scared to death” amid doubts about America’s long-term security commitments following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Blinken was pressed to provide assurances to them at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday.

“Absolutely. In reaction to hypothetical acts of aggression by Russia and China, Blinken stated, “We stand by our pledges to both countries.” He stated that the US would honor its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA).

It was the second time since March that Blinken has referred to democratic Taiwan as a country, defying long-standing government traditions such as referring to the island as a “entity” or “region.”

When the United States normalized relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1979, it severed diplomatic connections with Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China (ROC) (PRC). Since then, relations between the United States and Taiwan have remained unofficially unofficial, with a professed focus on cultural and economic exchanges and a less prominently visible security alliance.

Washington recognizes the People’s Republic of China in Beijing as China’s sole ruler, but does not take a position on Taiwan’s sovereignty under its “One China” policy. This ambiguity has been at the heart of US-Taiwan ties for four decades.

The PRC has never ruled the island, which presently has a population of 23.5 million people, but it believes it to be part of its historic territory. Beijing has refused to rule out the use of force in its ultimate goal of “unifying” Taiwan with the mainland, and has increased military exercises around the island in recent years as public sentiment has turned against greater political ties with its cross-strait neighbor.

A State Department official told reporters on Tuesday that the US’s “One China” policy “has not altered” and is still guided by the TRA, the US-PRC Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances issued to Taiwan.

The communiques, which were released in 1972, 1979, and 1982, are considered basic in U.S.-China ties by Beijing.