After Antoine Griezmann lost an opportunity, Fernando Torres cost Liverpool a ‘wonderkid’ transfer.

As Liverpool prepares to face Atletico Madrid once more, confrontations between the two clubs will always bring back memories of players who have played for both clubs.

How could it not be when Luis Suarez is set to return to Anfield and Atletico Madrid’s favorite son, Fernando Torres, became one of the world’s best strikers after joining the Reds in 2007?

Of course, they aren’t the only ones who come to mind when thinking of double agents. Maxi Rodriguez and Luis Garcia moved directly between the two clubs, while Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Emiliano Insua, and Javier Manquillo have Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on their resumes.

However, there is another former Red who has played for both clubs, even if his move from Anfield to Atletico is one of the more unusual in recent Liverpool history.

Dani Pacheco, who joined Liverpool from Barcelona when he was 16 years old in the summer of 2007, may not have been the record signing that compatriot Fernando Torres was, but his move to Merseyside was not without expectation.

While the highly-rated wonderkid never lived up to his early promise at Anfield, his popularity earned him a loan move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

However, in a peculiar turn of events that is almost unheard of on these shores, Atleti then loaned the forward to Rayo Vallecano without his ever appearing.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, Pacheco stated, “I think the publications didn’t comprehend the agreement very well and didn’t describe what we accomplished very well.”

“What we did was, because my agency was close to Atletico because of Fernando, they were interested in watching me play in La Liga for a season to see what I could accomplish.”

“They would sign me in the future if I did well.” So they paid half of my pay that season and sent me to Rayo Vallecano to play for them.

“So I played for Vallecano, and if they decide to sign me after this season, I may join Atletico.”

“I didn’t play a lot, and I didn’t play a lot.””

