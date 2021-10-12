After anti-Semitism allegations, Randy Halprin, a Jewish death row inmate, may be given a new trial.

A judge ruled on Monday that a Jewish death row convict, who was a member of the “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners, deserves a fresh trial since the judge who presided over his case held anti-Semitic beliefs.

Randy Halprin, 44, claimed that he was denied a fair trial because the now-retired Judge Vickers Cunningham was prejudiced against him and used anti-Semitic insults to refer to him.

Cunningham did not recuse himself, or at the very least declare his opinions, so that the parties involved may decide whether or not to seek his removal, according to Dallas Criminal District Court Judge Lela Mays.

“In light of all the evidence,” Mays concluded, “this court concludes both that Judge Cunningham harbored actual, subjective bias against Halprin because Halprin is a Jew, and that Judge Cunningham’s anti-Semitic biases generated an objectively intolerable danger of bias.”

She suggested that Halprin’s conviction and death sentence be overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. “The only cure is a new fair trial,” she added.

After the Dallas Morning News revealed in 2018 during Cunningham’s candidacy for Dallas County commissioner that the candidate had set up a trust for his children that withholds income if they marry someone outside their race, Halprin’s lawyers looked into it.

The claims were made public by Cunningham’s estranged brother, who claimed to be a lifelong racist.

Cunningham acknowledged the existence of the trust but denied being a racist. He told the publication, “I absolutely support traditional family values.” “If you marry a Caucasian, Christian individual of the other sex, they will receive a distribution.” According to court filings, Halprin’s lawyers spoke with Cunningham’s former campaign worker and acquaintances, including one who stated that the ex-judge “took special satisfaction in the death sentences [of the Texas 7]because they included Latinos and a Jew.”

Cunningham also used racist insults and anti-Semitic terminology to refer to Halprin and some of his co-defendants, according to the investigation. This was refuted by Cunningham.

Cunningham’s videotaped denials to the Morning News of evidence pointing to his racist sentiments were “not credible,” according to Mays.

Halprin was found guilty of murdering police officer Aubrey Hawkins and was sentenced to death.

When he and six other criminals escaped from jail, he was serving a 30-year sentence for abusing a child. This is a condensed version of the information.