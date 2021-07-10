After Anthony Gordon’s goal against Accrington Stanley, Everton fans all say the same thing.

Everton fans have turned to social media to applaud Anthony Gordon after the forward scored in the Blues’ rout of Accrington Stanley in pre-season.

Rafa Benitez’s side won 3-0 against the League One side in a behind-closed-doors encounter at Finch Farm this afternoon, which Moise Kean was able to observe.

Despite Everton’s insistence that the match was not a friendly, it gave Gordon and his teammates an opportunity to impress their new boss following a grueling first week of pre-season training.

Goals from Under-23s striker Tom Cannon and Lewis Gibson placed The Blues in command before Gordon latched onto a pass from Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who had only played once last season due to an Achilles tendon tear and a Medial Collateral Ligament Injury.

Gordon is obviously relieved to be back in the goal-scoring zone following a goalless season last season.

In February, the forward joined Preston North End on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, making 11 appearances for The Lilywhites.

Despite failing to score, the 20-year-old has shown his quality on several times for Everton and Preston.

With this in mind, it’s no wonder that Everton fans have reacted to Gordon’s tweet, which included a quote from Everton’s video of today’s highlights with the tagline “Finally” – along with a smiling emoji and a “raised hands” emoji.

As the new Premier League season approaches, it’s unclear whether Gordon will be part of Benitez’s immediate plans, but he’s certainly doing himself no hurt by getting back in the scoring zone.