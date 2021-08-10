After Ant McPartlin’s ‘wonderful’ wedding, Christine Lampard struggles with Lorraine.

Christine Lampard nearly lost her voice on Lorraine today, admitting to Dr. Amir Kahn that she was having trouble after Ant McPartlin’s wedding.

Christine and her husband Frank Lampard attended Ant’s wedding on Saturday, and Christine told Dr. Amir that it was a “wonderful” day.

Over the weekend, Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire, with stars including Phillip Schofield in attendance.

Christine reminisced on the weekend as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly.

“Good morning Christine, I’m OK, but you sound a touch hoarse this morning, have you been burning the candle at both ends?” Dr. Amir asked.

“I’ve gone, I was at a wedding at the weekend, I’m sure you’ve seen it in the paper of course, Ant and Anne-Marie tied the knot on Saturday,” Christine remarked.

“Wonderful ceremony, beautiful wedding, and certainly an even greater nighttime celebration because I was not only screaming over the music to communicate with individuals, but I was also singing.

“I’ve got to confess, Amir, the voice went away yesterday.

“It’s slowly coming back today, but if I lose it totally, that’s why,” Dr. Amir advised Christine, adding that she should “let her guests do the work” and rest her voice.

“You’re a little far away for me to book you in with me here, but I’ve sent you mama Khan’s home remedy for a hoarse voice,” he said, pointing to Christine’s mug. The GP then revealed what his mother’s remedy is made of, saying, “Hot water, honey, and lemon,” before urging Christine to “get it down her.”