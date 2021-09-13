After announcing her engagement to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears flashes her diamond ring.

After more than four years together, Britney Spears has announced that she is engaged to partner Sam Asghari.

The pop artist, who recently won a legal battle over the conservatorship that governs her life and business, posted a video of herself wearing a diamond ring on Instagram.

“I can’t f****** believe it,” she said on Instagram, alongside diamond ring emojis and a love heart.

Spears, 39, was seen in the video showing off the ring while Iranian actor and fitness coach Asghari, 27, questioned if she was happy with it.

“Yes!” Spears responded with a yes. She also kissed him on the cheek.

In 2016, the couple met on the set of a music video. Spears reportedly thanked Asghari for helping her through her “difficult years.”

Brandon Cohen, Asghari’s manager, confirmed the engagement to People.

He stated he is “happy to rejoice and confirm the engagement” in a statement.

“The pair made their long-term relationship official today, and they are very touched by the support, dedication, and love exhibited to them,” he continued.

After Spears’ father, Jamie, petitioned a Los Angeles court to explore dissolving her conservatorship, the couple announced their engagement.

Since 2008, when she experienced a series of mental breakdowns, a complicated legal structure has been in place to manage the singer’s personal affairs and finances.

Spears has been seeking that the conservatorship be lifted, claiming that her father had been harsh in his role as executor of her estate.

Spears said it was stopping her from marrying Asghari and starting a family with him at a hearing in June.