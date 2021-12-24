After an unvaccinated teen almost died with COVID-19, her mother is now urging everyone to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 nearly killed an unvaccinated 13-year-old in Chicago just days after testing positive for the virus, prompting his mother to urge people to get vaccinated.

Sebastian was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, along with his brothers and mother, Talia Iracheta. While Iracheta and her children healed, Sebastian’s condition rapidly deteriorated.

“I noticed he started coughing up blood, and his breathing was getting progressively worse after two days of that, so we decided to go to the emergency hospital,” Iracheta told ABC 7 Chicago.

Sebastian, who had not been vaccinated, was rushed to Stroger Hospital in Cook County, Illinois, but his condition quickly deteriorated, and he was transferred to the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a struggle to see when you’re sitting there staring at your child and you don’t know if they’re going to live or not,” Iracheta continued.

Following his stay in the hospital, the teen’s condition improved. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Sebastian was able to receive the immunization at a Cook County clinic. Iracheta, on the other hand, said she was hesitant to take time off work because she assumed the 13-year-old may be vaccinated at a later date.

Iracheta now regrets not getting her son vaccinated and is pleading with other parents to get their children vaccinated as well.

In the United States, a total of 7,366,865 COVID-19 cases among children has been documented as of Dec. 16. Since the start of the epidemic, 17.3 percent of all illnesses in the country have been reported.

Between December 9 and 16, health officials registered 169,964 new kid COVID-19 cases, accounting for 23.7 percent of all infections reported in that time frame. According to a state-level statistics analysis from the American Academy of Pediatrics, there were 9,788 child COVID-19 instances per 100,000 children.

As the highly transmissible Omicron variety drives up case numbers in the country, hospitals and medical personnel are preparing to treat a surge of coronavirus patients over the Christmas holiday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 51,814,125 coronavirus illnesses and 815,343 deaths since the outbreak began.