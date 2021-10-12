After an unvaccinated groom dies from COVID, the bride plans a funeral instead of a wedding.

A North Carolina woman had to arrange her groom’s burial instead of her wedding after the unvaccinated man died of a suspected blood clot while recovering from COVID-19.

Lieutenant Eric Dow of the Fayetteville Police Department was planned to marry Kim Burns on October 19, but things changed abruptly after Dow died on October 1, only a week after being released from the hospital.

After contracting the coronavirus, Burns’ fiancé had spent many days in the hospital, but he had returned home and was recovering when his mother discovered him dead. The blood clot, she believes, was caused by his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Burns told The Fayetteville Observer, “He seemed to have resolved those challenges.”

Despite the fact that the 26-year-old veteran of the department had not been vaccinated, he was regarded as “very” healthy and exercised at least four times a week.

Dow had been looking forward to leaving the house after being sick and going to get measured for his wedding suit with his mother on the day he died.

“He despised dark places and yearned to be able to see the sun.” He stated not being able to see the sun drove him insane because he liked being outside,” Burns added.

After Dow retired at the end of next year, the pair had been looking forward to moving to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they had acquired a property.

“We were continually making it ours because he’d just acquired the beach house,” Burns said. “He wasn’t a big fan of painting.” I was always painting the walls, but he was always working on whatever he could find next to me. If one of us was outside, the other was also outside. We were just together for a short time.” “We were always together when we weren’t at work,” she added. “Everything was done in collaboration.” “Giving, empathetic, hilarious,” his loved ones said about him. “He served Fayetteville and was a long-time fixture in the town, and everybody who encountered him quickly adored him.” Chuck Dow, his younger brother, told the local daily, “He was a lot of fun.”

“He’d always say he wanted to leave everyone he was with in a better place. This is a condensed version of the information.