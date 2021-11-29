After an unprovoked attack, a thug left a teacher with a brain bleed.

After striking a teacher in the head in an alcohol-fueled fight over a fallen phone, a violent thug left him with a bleed on the brain.

Stanley Partington was knocked to the ground by Aziel Sweeney after the two men collided just off Lord Street in Southport, forcing Sweeney to drop his phone.

The 30-year-old left the music instructor, who was described as polite and mild-mannered, with bleeding in and around his brain when he fell backwards and smashed his head on the sidewalk following a punch to the face, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

In the early hours of September 25, Sweeney assaulted Mr Partington’s friend Seamus Riley and two members of the public who tried to intervene to halt the violence.

Sweeney, who has a long history of violent crime convictions, admitted to the heinous assault that left Mr Partington unable to work and suffering from a variety of health problems.

Witnesses who witnessed the two men walk into each other on Neville Street just after midnight observed Mr Partington attempting to apologize, the court heard today.

Sweeney grew belligerent and demanded money from Mr Partington, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery, despite the fact that his phone appeared to be in working order.

He then punched him in the face, knocking him out as he fell to the ground, and then punched Mr Riley.

Sweeney attacked and kicked two other males who attempted to interfere after seeing the attack.

Mr Partington had blood in, on, and around both frontal lobes of his brain, according to a scan, but he did not require surgery.

In the aftermath of the incident, he has yet to return to his profession as a music instructor, and he could be out for months longer.

The incident impaired his vision and memory, and he now has headaches and mood swings as a result.

Mr Partington’s life had been turned upside down by the incident, according to his wife’s statement to the court.

