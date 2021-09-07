After an unpleasant mistake, a woman was compelled to ‘hide from the neighbors.’

When a woman met her new neighbors for the first time, she accidently flashed them, leaving her “mortified.”

Olivia Gomez was putting her bins out on August 3 when she noticed the new family who had recently moved in next door in Warrington.

The 26-year-old dental nurse can be seen conversing with them about ‘builders parking badly’ nearby before lifting her finger into the air and pointing in the right direction.

Olivia’s blue floaty dress was lifted into the air by the corner of her bag, which she had forgotten was also carrying her recycling, making a surprising first impression on her new neighbors.

Olivia’s family, thankfully, laughed it off, and she quipped, “That’s my whole dignity gone,” patting the bottom of her dress down once again.

“I felt horrified, but I tried to keep my calm and carry on as if nothing had happened,” Olivia recalled.

“Fortunately, they’re incredibly nice people who just laughed it off. I just said, “That’s the end of my dignity.”

“It had only been a day or so since they had moved in, so this was my first meeting with them.”

“I was just making nice chat about some of the builders parking horribly because I’ve moved on to a new development site while carrying the garbage out,” Olivia explained.

“I was holding the wheelie bin in my left hand and the recycle bin in my right, and the bag just caught my dress as I was pointing at something.

“I quickly ended the conversation, put my bin out, and disappeared for a week from them.”

Olivia’s humorous video has been viewed over 330,000 times online, with some viewers stating that they would sell their home after seeing it.

“I would have simply put my house on the market after this bestie,” one person stated.

“I suppose it’s love thy neighbor, not flash thy neighbor,” another joked.

“Hahaha there’s shattering the ice and there’s displaying the entire iceberg,” one user wrote. Brilliant!”

“You’re their favorite neighbor now!” claimed another commenter.