After an unpleasant gaffe, an ITV Coronation Street star puts a BBC breakfast host “in his place.”

During a BBC breakfast interview, Sally Ann Matthews called out Charlie Stayt for an inappropriate question.

The Coronation Street actress appeared on the red carpet to talk about her role in “Super Soap Week.”

Jenny Connor is played by the actress in the ITV show, and her character is currently involved in the sinkhole drama that has engulfed Weatherfield.

Charlie Stayt and Sally Nugent interrogated her about this week’s programs.

When Charlie questioned the Corrie veteran, “Did you watch Coronation Street when you were a kid?” the discussion took an unpleasant turn.

“I was in it when I was younger,” Sally Ann replied.

From 1986 to 1991, Sally Ann played Jenny Bradley in Coronation Street.

In 1993, the soap actor returned for a brief cameo before returning full-time in 2015.

“OK, forget I just said that, would you, please?” Charlie Stayt, flushed by the question, responded.

“You’re a big fan, I can tell,” Sally Ann joked, mocking Charlie’s little understanding of the show.

Following the encounter, BBC Breakfast viewers on Twitter were in fits of laughter.

Susan stated, “@SallyAnMatthews puts Charlie “I go back years with Coronation Street” in his place on #BBCBreakfast. Jen #Corrie did an excellent job.” Ali said, ” “Well done, @SallyAnMatthews, for educating Charlie on all things #Corrie. I’m looking forward to tonight’s show; it’s going to be incredible.” “Great to watch the lovely @SallyAnMatthews on #BBCBreakfast teaching Charlie on all things #Corrie,” Sandra wrote.