After an oxygen valve sucking his face and emptying his lungs, the patient died; the clinic was fined $403,000.

After one of the clinic’s disabled patients died during a therapy session in 2016, an Australian “alternative health center” and its founder were fined a total of almost half a million dollars.

According to the local newspaper The Canberra Times, a Victorian County Court fined South Yarra clinic Oxymed AUD$550,000 ($403,600) and sole director Malcolm Hooper AUD$176,750 ($129,700) for three workplace safety violations related to the death of patient Craig Dawson on April 6, 2016.

Dawson, who couldn’t walk and had a history of life-threatening convulsions, was in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber when a valve malfunction allowed the mask providing pure oxygen to suck into his face, causing his lungs to empty and triggering a heart attack, according to a report by News.com.au.

According to The Canberra Times, Dawson died of cardiac arrest in a hospital a few days after the incident. He had been visiting to the Oxymed clinic twice a week for four hours for the previous 18 months, according to reports.

Last month, Hooper, 61, was convicted guilty of two counts of failing to provide a safe workplace and pled guilty to a third count in connection with Dawson’s death. On Aug. 2, he also pleaded guilty to two related lesser charges: failing to disclose a reportable occurrence to WorkSafe Victoria and failing to preserve a site following an incident.

According to the News.com.au story, Judge Amanda Fox classified Oxymed — previously known as HyperMed — as a “alternative health center” that used hyperbaric oxygen therapy for “beyond the mainstream” therapies.

“To own and operate these types of chambers, you don’t need medical qualifications,” Fox added.

According to the court, Hooper’s clinic had an insufficient risk assessment framework in place.

According to News.com.au, Hooper, a former doctor, was barred from practicing chiropractic in 2013 after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal found him guilty of professional misconduct for charging a cerebral palsy patient AUD$50,000 ($36,680) for oxygen treatments and “misrepresenting” the treatment’s effectiveness.

According to reports, experts testified in court that using oxygen therapy to treat multiple sclerosis was contentious, not supported by scientific evidence, and not licensed by Medicare, Australia’s public health insurance program.