After an outcry from human rights organizations, US journalist Nada Homsi was released from detention.

After holding Nada Homsi, a freelance journalist from the United States, for vague “security concerns” last month, Lebanon’s General Security Directorate freed her on Wednesday.

On November 16, the security forces arrested Homsi for drug possession after allegedly discovering a tiny amount of cannabis in her Beirut flat. Diala Chehade, Homsi’s lawyer, contacted the public prosecutor, who on November 25 issued a warrant for her release.

Homsi, on the other hand, was still being kept “for security reasons.” General Security was adamant about not saying what that meant. Her deportation order was also issued by the agency.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called her detention “arbitrary.”

“Not only did General Security personnel raid Homsi’s flat without a judicial warrant, but they also denied her access to a lawyer while she was detained,” said HRW Lebanon researcher Aya Majzoub.

Just hours after the statement was made public, Homsi was released. All of her confiscated paperwork were also restored to her.

“Nada is at home,” Chehade told the Associated Press, “and the decision to deport her has been withdrawn.”

NPR and the Middle East Eye are two of the international and Arab news organizations with which Homsi has collaborated.

“I’m relieved to be free, but I shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place,” Homsi told the Associated Press, adding that Lebanese security forces are “pursuing international journalists in order to prevent them from covering events in Lebanon.”

General Security personnel are stationed at Lebanon’s border crossings, ports, and the country’s single international airport, and the department is responsible for providing visas and residency cards to foreigners.

Chehade said Homsi, who resides in Beirut’s mostly Christian Achrafieh district, had raised a Palestinian flag on her flat earlier this year, which enraged the area’s mayor, who protested to the Lebanese army. Army intelligence officers arrived at Homsi’s apartment at the time and requested her to remove the flag, which she did, according to Chehade.

According to her lawyer, Homsi detailed the flag incident in a Facebook post in May.

“This, I assume, was the motivation for the raid,” Chehade stated.

Homsi claimed on her Twitter account that she is currently working for National Public Radio and that she generally covers Syria and Lebanon.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.