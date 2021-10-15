After an order took too long, a McDonald’s customer attacked staff with a French fry scoop—Police.

A violent incident occurred inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, after a woman became enraged while waiting for her French fries.

According to the Charlotte Observer, a female assaulted one of the fast-food restaurant’s waiters with kitchen equipment used to process orders.

Officials said in a release that the lady wanted in connection with the attack “became upset about her wait time on French fries,” according to the local media outlet.

“When the food took longer than she expected, she walked behind the counter and hit an employee with the metal fry scooper,” police said in a statement.

“The victim suffered a gash on the forehead as a result of the assault.”

Large shovels, often made of stainless steel, are used to scoop up French fries.

The Nashville Police Department and McDonald’s have been approached by the Washington Newsday for an update on the incident, which occurred on October 2 at the restaurant on Brick Church Pike near I-65 in north Nashville.

In the presence of “a friend and children,” the woman was said to have driven away from the scene of the incident in a silver Chevy Impala automobile.

Authorities have released a number of CCTV screengrabs in an attempt to identify the culprit, but the status and name of the McDonald’s employee are unknown.

She’s wearing a coronavirus mask in these photos, albeit it’s rumored to be pulled down below her mouth.

At fast-food establishments like McDonald’s, heinous assaults occur on a regular basis.

After the body of an elderly woman was discovered outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Texas earlier this month, a man was charged with murder.

In October, a customer was seen vandalizing a McDonald’s location and then blamed the incident on her diabetes and low blood sugar.

At a McDonald’s in Chicago, a guy was viciously knifed many times, presumably in an unprovoked attack by a stranger.

The news of the recent violent crimes comes as the FBI releases its 2020 crime statistics report, which shows that aggravated assault offenses grew by 12.1%, while murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses jumped by 29.4%.

“For the first time in four years, the expected number of violent crimes in the country climbed when compared to the previous year’s numbers,” according to the report.

“Violent crime increased by 5.6 percent in 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.