After an officer shouts, ‘Make him fry,’ his father is attacked by ‘scorching’ police spray.

After an officer screamed, “Make him fry,” a father was sprayed with a pepper spray-like liquid while handcuffed in a police van.

The moment Johnny Connor was sprayed was captured on bodycam video, with the gas being so strong that the cop coughed as he exited the van.

After a jury found him not guilty of allegations related to the dramatic events, Mr Connor is now pursuing legal action over the incident, which his barrister has described as “inhumane.” Merseyside Police is “reviewing the circumstances of the event,” according to the force.

The events of late May 2020, when Mr Connor was arrested in a Wirral street, were filmed on police body cameras and a witness’s phone.

After cops were called to an argument in Wallasey, he was handcuffed and transported to a police van to prevent a breach of the peace.

Officers can be heard fighting with the 38-year-old in the back of the car, accusing him of preventing them from closing the caged area door.

Mr. Connor claimed he was straining to move his right leg into place since it had a pin through it.

Officers appear to shut the door on the father-of-four as the altercation continues, with one saying: “He’s a PAVA. Someone needs to PAVA him. Put him in the fryer.” Merseyside Police utilize PAVA, which is an incapacitating spray.

The Association of Chief Police Officers, a national police organization, previously stated that it “mainly affects the eyes, causing closure and severe pain.”

It should only be used at a distance of less than one metre if the risk to the officer is so great that it “cannot be avoided,” according to ACPO.

Another police officer can be heard accusing Mr Connor of attacking him, to which he says, “No I never.”

Mr. Connor is heard screaming seconds later after PAVA spray is administered.

Later that evening, footage from the Birkenhead detention suite shows Mr Connor laying on the floor.