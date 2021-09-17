After an occultist promised to resurrect him, a 9-year-old child’s grave was dug up by his family.

A family in India allegedly dug up a 9-year-old child’s tomb in order to use witchcraft to bring him back to life.

The strange incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state. The occultist who performed the rites to resurrect the deceased infant has been detained, according to the authorities.

According to News 18, the 9-year-old died of a viral infection and was buried in a graveyard near his hamlet of Ganeshpur.

According to reports, a woman contacted the deceased’s family and claimed she knew someone who could resurrect the child via witchcraft, after which they consented to the rituals and dug up their son’s grave.

The child’s body was subsequently sent to the occultist, who allegedly performed the purported magical acts for five days.

The precise date of the graveyard’s excavation has not been revealed. The date of the child’s death was likewise uncertain.

The victim’s family assaulted the occultist when he failed to resuscitate the child. They are also accused of stripping the occultist of his clothes and filming the incident. The child’s family was said to be enraged because the occultist and his relatives were promoting superstitious ideas.

Following the video’s global success on social media, the local police department initiated an inquiry. According to India.com, the occultist, who has not been identified, was charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. Officials at the Pharenda police station claimed the occultist was accused of defacing the graves and instilling dread in the people. The allegations levied against the occultist were not made public.

Several people in India, particularly in rural areas, rely on occultist rituals and even engage in human sacrifice to achieve their goals. Many people also choose to go to an occultist rather of a doctor to get their illnesses treated.

A 4-year-old child was murdered last month as part of an occult ceremony to heal a priest’s unexplained disease.

In connection with the death, the victim’s father and a local temple priest were detained. The incident occurred in Assam, a state in eastern India.