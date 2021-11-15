After an IVF failure, a ‘for fun’ DNA test reveals that the son was fathered by a random guy.

After an IVF mix-up over a decade ago, a DNA test revealed a surprising finding for one Utah family: their son is not connected to the father.

In July 2019, Donna and Vanner Johnson, 45 and 46 years old, obtained DNA tests for themselves and their two children “just for fun,” according to Today. On their wedding anniversary, the couple received the results of the 23andMe samples and said that Donna was the mother of their second son, Tim, however the term “unknown” was placed under “father.” “I looked at my son’s test results and saw that he had a half-brother through me, and it was all a bit of a shock.”