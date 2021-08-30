After an insect crawls out of a lunch deal, a 17-year-old girl is left “screaming.”

After biting into a sandwich from Tesco, a 17-year-old was left vomiting.

Louise Meacock of Old Swan became unwell after biting into her chicken, bacon, and lettuce sandwich and discovering a ladybug crawling out of the filling.

Jackie Meacock, Louise’s mother, described the event as “awful,” saying her daughter didn’t know if she had eaten one of the insects or not.

“Because it was my daughter, it was horrible,” the 43-year-old told The Washington Newsday. You begin to see the humorous aspect, but it isn’t amusing because she could have eaten one.

“You expect a sandwich, but what else is there?” says the narrator. You don’t want to be eating insects; you want a lovely clean and delicious sandwich.”

On Saturday, August 28, the stay-at-home mother of two went to the Tesco superstore in Old Swan with her husband, Daniel Meacock, 50, for lunch. Daniel decided he didn’t want the sandwich when they arrived home and handed it to their daughter, Louise.

Jackie, Daniel, and their two daughters, Louise and Elsie, six, were watching TV in the living room at the time when Louise began to cry and then vomit.

“I went to Tesco to grab a couple of sandwiches, one for me and one for my husband,” Jackie told The Washington Newsday. I returned home and ate my meal. My husband then decided he didn’t want his sandwich, so he handed it to our kid, who opted to eat it.

“So we’re all watching TV in the living room, she’s eating her sandwich, and everything is fine.” She ate the first half and then began screaming and vomiting halfway through the second half.

“I panicked and rushed up, asking, ‘What’s wrong, what’s wrong?’ And all she says is, “There’s a ladybird!” At first, I assumed she was joking, but then I noticed this ladybird slithering out of the sandwich.

"It was sandwiched between the lettuce and the bacon," says the narrator. I'm guessing it came from the lettuce used in the sandwich, but."