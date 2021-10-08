After an inquiry into Ryanair and British Airways covid reimbursements, the Watchdog issued an update.

An probe into whether Ryanair and British Airways abused consumer law during the pandemic has come to an end, according to the competition watchdog.

Customers who were unable to fly due to a lockdown or a covid law were not offered refunds by either airline.

Customers who were unable to fly should be granted full refunds, according to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), but the probe would take too long and be too expensive for the taxpayer to justify.

The investigation was initiated in June, and the regulator stated that the airlines may have been required to issue reimbursements for flights that took place but were not permitted for non-essential travel.

According to the CMA, British Airways gave vouchers or rebookings, whereas Ryanair offered the option of rebooking on flights that were still operational but should only have been utilized for urgent travel.

All flights that were canceled, according to BA, were refunded.

Customers are legally entitled to a cash refund within 14 days if flights are cancelled, but this does not explicitly cover situations where flights are scheduled but customers are legally unable to travel.

The CMA found that the legislation “did not provide passengers with a sufficiently clear right to a refund in these rare circumstances to justify continuing with the case” after preliminary research.

The regulator demanded that the rule be clarified in order to assist travelers in obtaining reimbursements.

The CMA’s chief executive, Andrea Coscelli, said: “We believe that those who are lawfully banned from flying owing to lockdown restrictions should be given a full refund, and we began this investigation in the hopes of securing a favorable outcome for passengers.

“However, after reviewing the applicable law and gathering evidence in our inquiry, we have come to the conclusion that the amount of time it would take to take this issue through the courts, as well as the uncertainty of the outcome, no longer justified further public expenditure.

“We hope that the legislation in this area will be clarified, given the relevance of this to many passengers who have been unfairly disadvantaged.”

Ryanair’s spokeswoman said: “The CMA’s decision to end its investigation has been welcomed by Ryanair.

“We ran a. “The summary comes to a close.”