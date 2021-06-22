After an inquiry, Amazon classified new items marked “destruction” as “obscene.”

After an inspection at one of its Scottish warehouses revealed that Amazon is trashing millions of products each year, the online retail giant has been dubbed “obscene.”

At the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline, Fife, things such as smart TVs, computers, drones, hairdryers, and thousands of sealed face masks were sorted into boxes labeled “destruction,” according to ITV News.

According to one ex-employee at the location, which is one of 24 such warehouses across the UK, the “target was to normally destroy 130,000 objects per week.”

What gets destroyed has no rhyme or reason: Fans of Dyson vacuum cleaners, as well as the occasional MacBook and iPad

“I used to gasp,” the unnamed worker continued. What gets destroyed has no rhyme or reason: Dyson fans, Hoovers, the occasional MacBook and iPad; 20,000 Covid (facial) masks still in their wrappers the other day.

“Overall, 50% of all things are still in their shrink wrap and have not been opened. The second half is in good condition and is a return.”

A leaked document revealed that over 124,000 things were labeled “destruction” during one week in April, compared to just 28,000 items labeled “give” during the same period.

While the inquiry followed lorries to a garbage site, an Amazon spokeswoman told the PA news agency that no products are disposed of that way.

The Dunfermline Recycling Centre includes the Lochhead Landfill.

“We are striving toward a goal of zero product disposal, and our aim is to resell, give to charitable organizations, or recycle any unsold products,” Amazon stated in a statement.

“In the United Kingdom, no objects are disposed of in landfills. We’ll send objects to energy recovery as a last option, but we’re working hard to reduce the amount of times this happens to zero.

“We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint and building a circular economy programme with the aim of reducing returns, reusing and reselling products, and reducing disposals.”

Energy recovery is when recyclable materials are stripped from products before the rest is reconverted into energy and put through the national grid.

However, the. (This is a brief piece.)