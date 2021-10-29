After an inmate wins the right to waive his appeals, Mississippi prepares for its first execution since 2012.

Mississippi is set to carry out its first execution since 2012, according to the Associated Press, after the convict due to be executed acquired the right to renounce his appeals.

According to Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain, David Neal Cox’s fatal injection will take place on November 17, and prison workers are practicing once a week in preparation.

In 2012, Cox, 50, admitted to killing his wife, Kim, in the northern Mississippi town of Sherman in 2010. In April, Union County Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith concluded that Cox was mentally sound enough to forgo his appeals. Despite the fact that the Mississippi Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel challenged Smith’s decision, the Mississippi Supreme Court refused the appeal and upheld the judge’s decision.

In a letter to the top justice of the Texas Supreme Court in 2018, Cox stated that he wants to remove his lawyers, revoke all appeals, and have his execution date fixed. According to the Associated Press, Cox also filed court filings in November 2018 asserting that “I am worthy of execution.”

Cain told the Associated Press on Friday that fatal injection rehearsals are normally held once a month at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, according to a 20-page procedure.

Cain remarked, “Very, very detailed.”

Mississippi hasn’t had an execution since 2012, when six were carried out. Mississippi has obtained lethal injection medications, according to Cain, but he won’t reveal how.

Cain explained, “I’m not supposed to talk about the drugs too much.”

Mississippi is still facing a lawsuit brought in 2015 on behalf of two inmates by the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center. Mississippi’s lethal injection process, according to the lawsuit, is inhumane.

Since pharmaceutical corporations in the United Jurisdictions and Europe began restricting the use of their pharmaceuticals for executions, several states have had difficulty finding drugs for lethal injections.

Cox shot his wife twice, then sexually raped his stepdaughter in front of a dying Kim Cox while police negotiators and relatives pled for her life, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to sexual battery, kidnapping, and other charges without agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors that would have spared him the death penalty. A jury handed out its verdict. This is a condensed version of the information.