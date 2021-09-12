After an injury, Harvey Elliott’s hospital gesture for a Liverpool supporter goes viral.

Harvey Elliott may have had the worst day of his young career thus far, but he still managed to make one Liverpool supporter happy.

The 18-year-old was stretchered off against Leeds with a dislocated ankle, in a situation that both players and supporters were upset about.

For his challenge on the adolescent, Pascal Struijk was shown a red card, prompting Mohamed Salah to summon Liverpool’s medical team.

Elliott, on the other hand, continued to show his love for the fans by applauding fans as he walked off the field – and even found time for one Reds fan while in the hospital.

Fabinho was rated exceptional by Liverpool players, while two others impressed against Leeds.

A small youngster can be seen carrying the midfielder’s number 67 shirt, as well as one of his boots, in a snapshot uploaded on Twitter.

“My son recently shattered his arm at a footy game this afternoon,” said the message underneath.

“Who comes in on the bed next to him…

Harvey Elliott is a member of the Elliott family. Gives him his LFC top and his sneaker from the game. Now my son is buzzing.”

Despite suffering a terrible injury himself, Elliott still found time for a young Liverpool supporter, demonstrating the strength of character that the adolescent already possesses, as he also shared a message on social media.

Elliott had worked his way into Jurgen Klopp’s lineup this season, making his third consecutive league start against Leeds, and the midfielder will be hoping for a quick recovery.