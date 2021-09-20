After an incident with BLM protesters in 2020, Mark and Patricia McCloskey are now facing legal action.

As a result of their 2020 confrontation with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists, Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses may be revoked soon.

According to local radio station KCUR 89.3, Alan D. Pratzel, chief of Missouri’s top disciplinary counsel, has filed a motion with the state’s highest court to have the couple’s licenses terminated. He mentions minor charges that the McCloskeys pleaded guilty to as a result of their run-in with BLM in St. Louis in the documents.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made headlines in June 2020 for a photo that showed them waving weapons at a passing crowd of BLM demonstrators during last year’s nationwide anti-racial injustice marches. The mob was making their way through the gated complex to the nearby home of a former mayor of St. Louis.

The couple pled guilty to separate misdemeanor charges related to the event later that month. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and was fined $2,000, while Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. As part of their guilty pleas, they were later required to forfeit their firearms.

Pratzel argues that the McCloskeys’ acts last summer demonstrated “indifference to public safety” and “moral turpitude,” and that they deserve the recommended punishment. Despite the fact that the couple’s sentences were pardoned by Republican Missouri Governor Mike Parson on July 30, 2020, Pratzel maintained that their “guilt remains.”

Mark McCloskey issued an unrepentant speech after pleading guilty last year, according to Pratzel.

“Every charge was withdrawn except for the allegation that I purposefully put other persons in danger of physical injury; okay, and I sure as hell did,” he stated. “That’s why the guns were there, and I’d do it again if the mob came near me. I’ll do everything I can to put them in danger of bodily harm since that’s what saved them from destroying my home and my family.”

The McCloskeys were contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received before publishing.

In 1986, both Mark and Patricia McCloskey were admitted to the Missouri bar. They run the McCloskey Law Center in St. Louis, which specializes in. This is a condensed version of the information.