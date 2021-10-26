After an incident on Castle Street that left the victim critically injured, a 30-year-old man was detained.

Following the incident over the weekend, detectives stated that a 30-year-old male is currently in prison on suspicion of section 18 wounding.

The victim, who is also 30, is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

He was allegedly assaulted at roughly 9.15 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, while attempting to break up a heated altercation near the Castle Street Townhouse.

Officers said the victim attempted to intercede and defuse the situation after a “aggressive individual” threatened a group of males.

The victim was then assaulted by the lone attacker, who knocked him out and went away towards the courts.

Merseyside police have opened a full investigation and are now looking for information.

They’re especially interested in speaking with any taxi drivers or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the time.

“It is thought that the 30-year-old victim was trying to intervene in an argument to avert any possible violence and was then assaulted himself,” Detective Inspector Michelle Wilson said.

“We understand that the offender had been in the Castle Street Town House shortly before the incident and had been removed after getting into a dispute with a group of pals.”

“We are presently conducting forensic checks at the scene, and we will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area, but I would want to ask to anyone who was in the vicinity and has any information or mobile phone/dashcam footage that may be able to aid our inquiry to come forward.”

“We urge anyone with information to contact us as quickly as possible.” If you were driving in the Castle Street vicinity about 9.15 p.m. when the incident occurred, please let us know if you have dashcam film that could aid our inquiry.” Anyone who can help the investigation is requested to DM @MerPolCC or write Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with the phrase “Summary finishes” in the subject line.