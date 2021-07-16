After an incident near the M62 at the B&Q roundabout, drivers have been warned.

A four-vehicle accident near the M62 in Warrington has created traffic delays in the area.

At around 8.43 a.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to Winwick Road near the B&Q roundabout in response to complaints of a crash.

A white Renault Luton van and a white Volkswagen Luton van were involved in the collision.

There were no reports of injuries, according to police. On a slip road leading to the M62, there is a lane closure (westbound.)

“At 8.43am officers were alerted to complaints of a collision on the A49 Winwick Road, near the B&Q Roundabout,” a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. Officers arrived at the site and discovered that two vehicles, a white Renault Luton van and a white Volkswagen Luton van, had collided. There have been no reports of injuries, but one lane has been restricted and traffic is high in the area, causing delays.”

“A49 Newton Road partially stopped, significant traffic due to accident at M62 J9,” said INRIX, a traffic information firm (Winwick). It’s a roundabout.

“There is a lane restriction on the M62 Westbound exit slip road due to an accident on the southern side of the roundabout.”