After an incident in the street, forensic officers search the area for evidence.

An incident has resulted in police cordoning off a road.

Merseyside Police closed Atherton Street in Prescot this afternoon, Thursday, December 30, preventing vehicles and people from passing through.

In white uniforms, forensic officials were spotted squatting on the sidewalk, laying evidence marker points on the ground.

They were also photographed photographing various portions of the pavement and road and delivering evidence to scientific support vans stationed at the end of the road.

The cause of the collision is now unknown, and the road remains closed while the inquiry is underway.

The little road, which runs parallel to the major High Street, the A57, is lined with a variety of businesses and a church. At both ends, it is fenced off.

The police force in Merseyside has been contacted for comment.

