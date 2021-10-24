After an incident in the city center, a man is in ‘critical condition.’

This morning, police closed off Castle Street in the city center.

The Washington Newsday reported that police were called to the scene at 9:28 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

As the driver was caught, a child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Following an incident, police said a 30-year-old male was brought to Aintree Hospital with head injuries.

He is still in serious condition.

At the location of the police cordon on Castle Street, what appear to be bloody rags or garments can be seen.

An investigation is currently underway, according to Merseyside Police.

