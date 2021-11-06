After an improbable Chelsea tie, Liverpool fans send a message to West Ham.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday afternoon, cutting their Premier League advantage to just one point.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were heavy favourites to beat the Clarets and appeared to be on their way to a three-point haul, only for Matej Vydra to score 11 minutes after the final whistle.

Chelsea had taken the lead through Kai Havertz before halftime, but they were punished for failing to convert a number of chances after the break.

Manchester City is currently only three points behind the league leaders as a result of the result. Meanwhile, a win over West Ham United on Sunday afternoon may bring Jurgen Klopp’s team to within one point of Chelsea.

The emphasis is now on Liverpool to capitalize on Stamford Bridge’s surprising scoreline by avoiding conceding points at the London Stadium.

Burnley fans were satisfied with the outcome of the game on social media, but they have urged on their squad to go out and provide a performance against the Hammers.

In the Premier League rankings, David Moyes’ Hammers are only one point behind Liverpool and might overtake the Reds on Sunday.

West Ham are on a roll right now, having lost only two of their last 19 competitive matches across all competitions.