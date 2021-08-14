After an image of Anne Frank appeared in the original version of the memorial video, Everton re-edited it.

Everton has re-edited a film made in memory of fans who died during the epidemic after it was discovered that the four-minute clip included an image of Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The image emerged at 1:50 into the movie, and social media users pointed out a number of other false identities, including ‘Fay Knewse.’

The footage was shared on the club’s social media pages soon before the club’s Premier League opener at Goodison Park versus Southampton.

Everton declined to comment, but the PA news agency believes that club management are “appalled” by individuals who attempted to ruin the memorial, which was compiled from hundreds of fan entries.

“Today was all about you,” the updated version of the video, which was released soon before 10 p.m., said. Those who were reunited with us at Goodison, but also those who were unable to attend and who we have lost throughout the pandemic. Blues, rest in peace.”