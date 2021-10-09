After an HGV’swerved’ out of the way of a car, the road was closed.

A HGV was involved in a crash earlier today, forcing the closure of a major main road.

This morning on Church Road in Bootle, an HGV and a car collided, with the HGV appearing to hit a pole as well.

The collision, which occurred outside The Netherton bar, is not thought to have resulted in any significant injuries.

The HGV is also thought to have swerved to avoid a car in front of it, resulting in the collision.

A tiny child is thought to have been in the car that the HGV narrowly avoided, although no one was seriously hurt.

“The HGV lorry driver swerved to avoid a car that pulled in front of it,” an eyewitness stated. The car was carrying a small child, but they are all safe.

“The HGV driver averted what could have been a far worse accident!” The automobile has already been hauled away.” The police force in Merseyside has been contacted for comment.