After an HGV crash, a man was transported to the hospital with “severe trauma” injuries.

At around 4.35 a.m. this morning, August 18, the man was driving a Ford KA when he collided with an HGV.

Following the incident, emergency services including fire crews and police were dispatched to the A59 near Croston Road, according to LancsLive.

Following the accident, police have stopped the road in both directions between Spark Lane and Sandy Lane until the scene is cleared and an investigation is conducted.

The KA’s driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with “major-trauma related injuries,” according to North West Ambulance Service.

“We were contacted at around 4:35 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, August 18) to the report of a major collision between an HGV and a Ford Ka on the A59 near Croston Road, Tarleton,” a Lancashire Constabulary spokeswoman said.

“While the road is closed, a diversion is in place, and motorists are requested to avoid the area.”

At 4.38 a.m., Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the incident.

“Two fire engines from Tarleton and Ormskirk were dispatched to a road traffic collision involving a large goods van and a car on Liverpool Road in Rufford,” a spokesperson said.

Monitoring service for traffic “A59 Liverpool Road is closed in both directions owing to accident investigation work between Spark Lane and Sandy Lane,” Inrix said (the Rufford Arms).

