After an FBI raid, a fiery NYPD union boss resigns, ending a tumultuous tenure.

Ed Mullins, the chairman of the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) sergeants union, has stepped down following two FBI raids on his home and office, bringing an end to his heated and contentious tenure.

The Sergeants’ Benevolent Association (SBA), where Mullins had served as president since 2002, was raided by FBI officers. After executing a search warrant on the union’s offices in lower Manhattan, news outlets and social media captured agents hauling away boxes of evidence.

A second raid took occurred at Mullins’ home in Port Washington, Long Island, which was further distant. The deposed SBA leader has not been charged with any offences as of yet.

Agents from the FBI transport evidence boxes from the @SBANYPD headquarters in Manhattan. The #SBA president Ed Mullins’ office and house were raided by the feds #nbc4ny @jonathan4ny pic.twitter.com/OmtjBiMNGd Neither the FBI nor the local United States Attorney’s office in New York have said what offenses Mullins may have committed. Mullins may be the focus of a federal investigation concerning theft of union funds or probable mail and wire fraud, according to local news outlets.

The SBA, which represents 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, stated in a letter to members that while the allegations behind the investigation were unknown to them, it was enough for the group to demand Mullins’ resignation “given the gravity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome.”

The SBA stated that it did not believe any other union members were being investigated and that the union’s normal operations would not be disrupted.

Ed Mullins is stepping down as a member of the @SBANYPD. “…it appears that President Mullins is the subject of a federal inquiry.” We have no reason to believe that any other SBA member is implicated or being pursued in this case.” pic.twitter.com/i9mbmIphU6 #nbc4ny Mullins’ departure ends nearly two decades at the helm of New York’s second-largest labor union, which has been marked by a string of bombastic language from the top. The former SBA director gained notoriety for his frequent and acrimonious conflicts with other local authorities.

During last summer’s protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, Mullins predicted the NYPD would declare “war” on Mayor Bill de Blasio, accusing him of failing to stand behind police.

He grabbed a lot of attention. Brief News from Washington Newsday.