After an explosion and fire at a barn in Texas, a couple and their neighbor were killed.

An explosion and flames ripped through a north-east Texas barn, killing a couple and their neighbor.

According to the Associated Press, the explosion occurred in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles west of Texarkana, killing the barn’s owners, Steven Granbery, 60, and Cynthia Granbery, 55, as well as William Barnes, 65.

Evidence pointed to the incident being an accident, according to Bowie County Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor.

The Granberys had stored gasoline, propane, and an all-terrain vehicle in the barn, which had been blown to bits by the explosion. A wall of the Granberys’ house was also melted by the heat.