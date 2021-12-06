After an examination, Roski receives a zero-star food hygiene rating.

After a council inspection, Liverpool restaurant Roski was given the poorest possible food hygiene grade.

After the inspection on October 27, the Rodney Street restaurant, which serves creative British cuisine from Masterchef: The Professionals winner Anton Piotrowski, received a 0 star food hygiene assessment.

The restaurant, according to a spokesman, “quickly rectified” each of the inspectors’ issues and has since sought a return inspection.

The complete inspection report for Roski, which charges £85 for its tasting menu and £45 for a four-course lunch, has yet to be released.

Inspectors felt ‘urgent improvement’ was required in two crucial areas, according to documents given along with the zero star grade.

One of them was ‘hygienic food handling,’ which includes prep, cooking, reheating, cooling, and storage.

The other was called ‘food safety management.’

This comprises an evaluation of the procedures and processes in place to guarantee that food is safe to consume, evidence that employees are aware of food safety, and the food safety officer’s confidence that standards will be upheld in the future.

Inspectors evaluated the cleanliness and condition of the restaurant’s structures and facilities, concluding that improvements were required.

To provide good food hygiene, this area encompasses cleanliness and condition concerns such as layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities, and pest management.

“We were quite disappointed and saddened by the allegation,” a restaurant representative stated.

“Within two days, we responded to each of the inspectors’ recommendations. We’ve requested a return examination, which we eagerly await.”