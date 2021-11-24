After an ex-boyfriend posts sex videos on Instagram, an influencer becomes a revenge porn victim.

After their sex tapes were published on social media, a 19-year-old social media influencer in West Java, Indonesia, sued her ex-boyfriend, who was also her manager.

According to Coconuts.co, the ex, named only as GAS, 22, posted at least four clips of him having sexual intercourse with the victim, RM, on the latter’s Instagram page on Friday. According to the online Indonesian site, the movies, which were 11 to 20 seconds long, were also distributed to a number of WhatsApp groups on the same day.

According to Garut Police Chief Wirdhanto Hadicaksono, the sex films were filmed in a picture studio in July. Before RM’s Instagram account was deleted, they apparently earned roughly 2,000 views.

After the videos were uploaded, RM, a singer of the traditional Indonesian Dangdut genre, discovered them through her relatives. She then proceeded to file charges against GAS, alleging that the tapes were filmed without her permission.

GAS, who had full access to RM’s social media page as her manager, was later detained in Bekasi on Sunday, according to chief Hadicaksono. He told Garut Police investigators that he disclosed the sex tapes because he was “disappointed” with RM’s family.

“I purposefully created the tapes because I was disappointed with her parents for setting up my fiancée for marriage with another man,” GAS was quoted in the article as saying. He supposedly also wanted people to know that he and RM had sexual intercourse.

GAS had threatened to leak the videos if RM refused to having sexual intercourse with him, according to RM’s attorney, Syam Yosef.

After RM asked them to break up, GAS allegedly shared the clips online.

The leaked video did not show the former couple making love, according to Yosef, because they only had intercourse after GAS made his threats.

GAS has been charged with transmitting pornographic content online, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison under the country’s anti-pornography statute and the Information and Electronic Transactions Act.

The likelihood of extortion behind the leaked videos is also being investigated by police.