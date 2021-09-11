After an episode of ITV’s The Cube, Phillip Schofield was in tears.

In the return of the gameshow to ITV1, presenter Phillip Schofield was in tears as he saw players take on The Cube.

As a grandfather and granddaughter took on the counting challenge, Phil covered his lips and his eyes welled up.

Chole and Rob from Salford told Phil how much they like the show and that they had been watching it together since the beginning.

The crowd was enamored with the candidates, who won them over with their deep bond and ability to operate as a team.

And it was all too much for Phil when they won £100,000 after four tries in the second-to-last task.

“You have £100,000,” he told them. You’ve just made a huge difference in your lives.”

Rob and Chole expressed their gratitude to Phil, and Rob stated that the money will make his retirement much easier.

Phil tweeted about Rob and Chloe getting identical tattoos after taking on The Cube during the show, which returned to ITV1 this evening (Saturday, September 11).

“I love this beautiful granddad and granddaughter pair, so adorable and such #thecube fans after they left us Chloe & Rob got matching tats!” he said.

Viewers were ecstatic with their victory, as @JenShepx put it: “LOVED THEM!! I’m overjoyed that they won.”

“This pair are absolutely cute, I would have liked for them to do it, but I don’t think my heart can handle much more lol,” said @anababe36.

“Their relationship reminds me of mine with my late grandfather, whom I adored, and I thank you both for bringing back some lovely memories of those times.”