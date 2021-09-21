After an epic battle against Anne Hegerty, viewers dubbed The Chase contestant “future chaser.”

After today’s episode, Chase fans urged that a contestant become a Chaser after a memorable round.

Lynne, Ken, Dave, and Hollie wanted to defeat the Chaser by working together.

Lynne, a mental health practitioner, was the first to speak.

Lynne intended to utilize her prize money to take a Transatlantic voyage, but she would have to defeat The Governess Anne Hegerty first.

What occurred next, however, surprised no one.

Lynne scored $10,000 in the cash builder round after successfully answering 10 of 11 questions.

She chose to keep her £10k despite being offered £40,000 in the head to head because she was the first player.

Lynne, on the other hand, could have accepted the larger offer because she answered questions with ease.

Fans speculated that Lynne could be a future Chaser as a result of this.

“Future chaser right there,” Josh tweeted. “She is a really wise woman.”

“By the end of the show, Lynne will be seated in the chasers chair!” Neil said.

“Ooh Lynne knows her stuff,” wrote a third. I believe she could have gone for the 40k and won on her own in the final chase.”

“It doesn’t matter about the rest of them; Lynne could beat the Chaser in the final on her own!” Jon remarked.

“Lynne, a new chaser?” Marian inquired. “Damn, she’s a f****** genius.”

“I believe we have a new chaser here,” Georgia tweeted.

“Lynne could be a chaser,” Mace added.