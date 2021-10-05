After an Encrochat sting, a Wirral man has been charged with narcotics offenses.

After being apprehended on Monday, October 4, Moreton resident John Hassall, 23, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis importation.

Hassall’s arrest is part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic, a nationwide investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices known as Encrochat, which has resulted in numerous arrests in recent months.

“A man has been charged with narcotics charges today as part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply in Merseyside and beyond,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“John Hassall, 23, of Witley Close, Moreton, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell Class A narcotics (cocaine) and cannabis importation yesterday (Monday 4 October).

“He has been remanded in jail and is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 5 October,” says the statement.

“The charges are part of Merseyside Police’s reaction to Operation Venetic, which is a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, sometimes known as Encrochat.”