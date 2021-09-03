After an encounter with a porcupine, the Amur Tiger had almost 100 quills removed.

After a run-in with a wild porcupine, Sarma, an Amur tiger at a Canadian zoo, had over 100 quills removed from her paws. The tiger is likely to make a full recovery because she received prompt medical assistance. Unfortunately, not every animal quilled by a porcupine has the same luck as Sarma.

The Calgary Zoo announced on Thursday that a wild porcupine has just penetrated Sarma’s area in a Facebook post. The porcupine was able to flee, but not before inflicting misery on poor Sarma.

More than 100 quills were removed from Sarma’s paws, according to the zoo’s veterinary experts.

The zoo stated in its statement that “every inch of Sarma’s body was meticulously investigated by our Animal Care Technicians to ensure that all quills were identified and properly removed.”

Several quills protruded from Sarma’s paw in a photo attached to the social media post. The porcupine’s entrance inside the enclosure was not explained in the post.

Anyone who has ever come into contact with a porcupine knows how painful their quills are. The quills of a porcupine have been known to be lethal in some situations.

For Indiana Public Media, Michelle Ross stated, “Quills have sharp points with barbs on them that enlarge when they enter the warmth of another animal’s skin.”

“The quill points become stuck in the skin, making removal difficult and painful. The quilled person is prone to get secondary infections if the tips aren’t removed,” she explained.

She claims that subsequent infections can result in death.

Porcupines can also use their quills as “daggers” to fatally stab their victims when provoked, according to a 2013 study.

Researchers “identified four defenses that the animals used, in order of increasing aggression: quill erection, tail rattling, stamping and growling, and backward or sideways attacks,” according to Science magazine via Smithsonian Magazine.

Porcupines never used the latter two defense tactics in one-on-one attacks, according to the study. Instead, they were used only when a porcupine was outmanned.

According to experts, “in one such event, two porcupines rushed backward, pushing a dog into their lair, where they fatally stabbed it with their quills.”

Though this may sound frightening, Ross assures that quilled animals rarely die as a result of being quilled, as long as they are given immediate care. This is a condensed version of the information.