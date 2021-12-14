After an electrical fire ripped through their Ohio home, twins, ages 9 and 9, died.

Two 9-year-old twins died in an electrical fire in an Ohio home, and another six people were injured.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Myla Leary, 9, of Cleveland, died in the wildfire that overtook the home in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Sunday.

Her twin’s identity, who died in the fire as well, has not been revealed.

On Sunday, paramedics carried the twins, as well as five adults and another child, to a neighboring hospital.

Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department informed the publication that the adults and other children received minor injuries and were released on Monday afternoon.

The twins lived with their family upstairs in the multi-unit home, near an attic, and that area had been seriously damaged in the fire, according to Lt. Norman.

The fire had caused $20,000 in damage, he claimed, and some debris had been left at the side of the house.

A limited amount of damage was also done to nearby residences, with the sides of both homes being torched.

Julia Wignot, a neighbor, said she left her home about an hour before the fire started and returned to discover police and paramedics had come.

According to cleveland.com, she said: “On the interior of my house, I could smell smoke. I felt incredibly sorry when I learned about the twins on the news because they’re just kids.” Wignot noted that she was unfamiliar with the family, but that the twins used to play outside and appeared to be happy kids.

The Cleveland Fire Department has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to the United States Fire Administration, 3,515 persons perished in fires in the United States in 2019.

It ended a two-year trend of growing cases, with 3,645 and 3,810 persons dying each year in 2017 and 2018.

According to the United States Fire Administration’s website, the total fire death trend climbed by 3% from 2010 to 2019.

Authorities in Pennsylvania concluded earlier this year that the deaths of four family members in an apartment fire were to be classified as three homicides and one suicide.

According to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick, Jafar Afshar, 67, used accelerants inside the Steelton residence and set it on fire. This is a condensed version of the information.