After an early morning assault, forensics scour the street.

Early this morning, forensic teams were called to the scene of an incident.

At around 4.10 a.m. on December 27, police were alerted to complaints of an attack on Gaskell Street in St Helens.

It was determined that the attack was carried out by two males.

Mum, 21, delivered her newborn baby to mom, but ‘all she saw was blood’ after that.

The incident resulted in minor injuries to a guy, and a forensic team was dispatched to the location to conduct a search.

One male was apprehended at the scene, according to Merseyside Police.

Gaskell Street is located in the Parr neighborhood of St Helens, near the Totally Wicked Stadium, which is home to the St Helens Rugby League team.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.